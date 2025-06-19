EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    President Tokayev inspects improvement works at Mynzhyldyk Alley in Astana

    19:12, 19 June 2025

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Thursday was presented with the landscape masterplan of Mynzhyldyk Alley in the Kazakh capital Astana, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    Head of State inspects improvement works at Mynzhyldyk Alley in Astana
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The project covers 942 ha in the city’s southern part and Sarayshyk district. The linear park connects residential areas, social facilities, schools, railway station, squares, a network of pedestrian pathways and routes for cycling.

    Head of State inspects improvement works at Mynzhyldyk Alley in Astana
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Zhenis Kassymbek, mayor of Astana, said that one of the visiting cards of the district will be a train station park, hosting play spaces, shady alleys and amphitheaters.

    Last year, Kazakh Eli Square was improved, as mature trees were planted, designer manhole covers and small architectural forms were installed and the lights were replaced.

    Head of State inspects improvement works at Mynzhyldyk Alley in Astana
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The first stage of improvement works along Baitursynov, Nurmagambetov, Nazhimedenov Streets and Tauelsizdik Avenue, including adjacent neighborhoods, is to begin this year.

    According to Kassymbek, GreenLine Boulevard is another key element of urban development, which will include routes for cycling, children's and sports grounds as well as rest areas.

    Head of State inspects improvement works at Mynzhyldyk Alley in Astana
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The projects are being implemented under a polycentric urban model, making housing, work, services and recreation available within a short distance.

    Head of State inspects improvement works at Mynzhyldyk Alley in Astana
    Photo credit: Akorda

    As reported previously, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, surveyed the sandwich panel manufacturing plant in Astana. 

    Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan Construction Astana
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All