President Tokayev inspects improvement works at Mynzhyldyk Alley in Astana

The project covers 942 ha in the city’s southern part and Sarayshyk district. The linear park connects residential areas, social facilities, schools, railway station, squares, a network of pedestrian pathways and routes for cycling.

Photo credit: Akorda

Zhenis Kassymbek, mayor of Astana, said that one of the visiting cards of the district will be a train station park, hosting play spaces, shady alleys and amphitheaters.

Last year, Kazakh Eli Square was improved, as mature trees were planted, designer manhole covers and small architectural forms were installed and the lights were replaced.

Photo credit: Akorda

The first stage of improvement works along Baitursynov, Nurmagambetov, Nazhimedenov Streets and Tauelsizdik Avenue, including adjacent neighborhoods, is to begin this year.

According to Kassymbek, GreenLine Boulevard is another key element of urban development, which will include routes for cycling, children's and sports grounds as well as rest areas.

Photo credit: Akorda

The projects are being implemented under a polycentric urban model, making housing, work, services and recreation available within a short distance.

Photo credit: Akorda

As reported previously, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, surveyed the sandwich panel manufacturing plant in Astana.