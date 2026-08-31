Kazakh President tasks Government to ensure sustainable economic growth

The Head of State outlined the Government’s key tasks for the upcoming period on further socioeconomic development of Kazakhstan.

The President stressed the need to secure stable economic growth rates, raise the efficiency of state administration and consistently enhance people’s well-being.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also assigned to ensure smooth cooperation among all state bodies, strengthen executive discipline and focus on achieving concrete results.

Earlier, deputies of the Qurultay have supported the candidacy of Olzhas Bektenov for the position of Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.