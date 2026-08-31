Olzhas Bektenov elected Prime Minister of Kazakhstan

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev put forward the candidacy of Olzhas Bektenov for the position of Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

137 deputies voted in favor of his appointment.

As reported earlier, deputies of the Kazakh Qurultay have supported the candidacy of Yerlan Karin for the position of Vice President of Kazakhstan.

In 2002–2005, he acted as chief expert in the Almaty Department of Justice.

In 2005–2006, worked as an expert and chief expert in the Legal Department of the Office of the Prime Minister.

In 2009–2012, appointed deputy chairman of the Committee for Registration Services and Legal Aid at the Ministry of Justice.

In 2018–2022, took the post of the First Deputy Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Agency.

In 2022–2023, served as chairman of the Anti-Corruption Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In 2023–2024, headed the Administration of the President of Kazakhstan.

Since 2024 up to present has been acting as the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.