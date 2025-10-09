Kazakh President supports Gaza ceasefire agreement
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has expressed support for the recently reached ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages through indirect negotiations held in Egypt, Kazinform News Agency reports quoting Presidential Aide-Press Secretary Ruslan Zheldibay.
“The Head of State highlighted the productive mediation efforts of Egypt, Qatar, and Türkiye, as well as the significant contribution of the United States, led by President Donald Trump, to the negotiation process aimed at achieving lasting peace in the Middle East,” Zheldibay wrote.
