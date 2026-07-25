Kazakh president suggests launching digital transport corridor between Kazakhstan and Russia

Speaking at the 22nd Forum of Interregional Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia, Tokayev said the forum’s theme is particularly important given current international conditions.

The President noted that Kazakhstan and Russia share the world’s longest continuous land border, which gives both countries a significant role in shaping the transport and logistics architecture of the Eurasian continent.

“This is a key factor in the global competitiveness of our countries under today’s highly complex geopolitical conditions. Through joint efforts, we are addressing challenges in this area, consistently developing infrastructure and strengthening transit potential,” Tokayev said.

He highlighted that railway cargo transportation between Kazakhstan and Russia increased by 3.5% last year, reaching 92 million tons.

Transit shipments through Kazakhstan have also grown significantly. Over the past five years, container traffic along the China-Russia-China route through Kazakhstan has increased eightfold. A milestone was reached with the transportation of the one-millionth container along the Russia-Kazakhstan-China route.

Tokayev added that road freight transportation has also shown strong growth. In 2025, volumes reached nearly 8.5 million tons, while in the first quarter of the current year they more than doubled compared with the same period last year, reaching 4.3 million tons.

The Kazakh President emphasized the importance of further developing major international transport routes, including the North-South Corridor, where freight volumes have increased, and the Western Europe-Western China Corridor.

According to Tokayev, the reconstruction of the Aktobe-Ulgaysyn highway will allow the corridor’s capacity to double.

He proposed launching a pilot Kazakhstan-Russia digital transport corridor on one of the busiest routes using existing digital platforms.

“I am confident that effective digital integration of the transport and logistics systems of our two countries and the broad use of new technologies will allow us to increase mutual trade, expand transit flows and comprehensively strengthen economic ties,” Tokayev said.

The President also highlighted the first test run of unmanned cargo vehicles between Kazakhstan and Russia, which took place in May during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s state visit to Kazakhstan.

According to Tokayev, the successful experiment demonstrated that Kazakhstan-Russia transport cooperation is entering a new technological stage.

Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Kazakhstan’s investments in Russian economy surpass $9 billion.