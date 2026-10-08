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    Kazakh President suggests creating regional TV channel

    15:10, 8 October 2026

    Addressing the 8th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and Azerbaijan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev devoted particular attention to strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties. According to him, the countries of the region share a rich historical and cultural heritage, Qazinform News Agency learnt from Akorda. 

    Kazakh President suggests regional TV channel
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev devoted particular attention to strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties. According to him, the countries of the region share a rich historical and cultural heritage.

    “Over recent years, intercultural contacts have intensified significantly, with exhibitions, film festivals, forums and commemorative events being held on a regular basis. I believe this process should be given further impetus through youth exchanges, inter-university and scientific cooperation, and dialogue among creative communities. The establishment of a common information space is a natural continuation of our efforts to deepen these ties. As you know, Kazakhstan has put forward an initiative to establish a regional television channel based on Kazakhstan's Silk Way TV channel,” the Head of State proposed.

    Earlier, Kazakhstan proposed holding a Youth Volunteering Forum in 2027.

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev President of Kazakhstan Central Asia Culture TV
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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