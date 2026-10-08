Kazakh President suggests creating regional TV channel

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev devoted particular attention to strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties. According to him, the countries of the region share a rich historical and cultural heritage.

“Over recent years, intercultural contacts have intensified significantly, with exhibitions, film festivals, forums and commemorative events being held on a regular basis. I believe this process should be given further impetus through youth exchanges, inter-university and scientific cooperation, and dialogue among creative communities. The establishment of a common information space is a natural continuation of our efforts to deepen these ties. As you know, Kazakhstan has put forward an initiative to establish a regional television channel based on Kazakhstan's Silk Way TV channel,” the Head of State proposed.