    Kazakh President suggests constitutional amendment for early presidential elections

    14:04, 20 January 2026

    Addressing the V Ulttyq Qurultay, President Kassym‑Jomart Tokayev suggested enshrining in the Constitution a provision requiring extraordinary presidential elections in case of the early termination of the powers of the Head of State, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    Currently, under the Constitution, if the President is unable to fulfill his duties, authority for the remainder of the term passes to the Chairman of the Senate. If the Senate Chair cannot assume power, presidential authority is transferred in sequence to other officials. 

    “In the case of early termination of presidential powers, the norm on holding extraordinary elections within two months must be clearly fixed in the Constitution,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized.

    He added that such a step aligns with advanced international practice, stressing that any head of state must come to power exclusively through elections and on a legal basis.

    The President underlined that adopting this constitutional provision would ensure transparency and legality in the transfer of power and strengthen the institutional stability of the state.

    Earlier, the Head of State announced Kazakhstan plans to establish the post of Vice President.

