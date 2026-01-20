Kazakh President suggests constitutional amendment for early presidential elections

Currently, under the Constitution, if the President is unable to fulfill his duties, authority for the remainder of the term passes to the Chairman of the Senate. If the Senate Chair cannot assume power, presidential authority is transferred in sequence to other officials.

“In the case of early termination of presidential powers, the norm on holding extraordinary elections within two months must be clearly fixed in the Constitution,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized.

He added that such a step aligns with advanced international practice, stressing that any head of state must come to power exclusively through elections and on a legal basis.

The President underlined that adopting this constitutional provision would ensure transparency and legality in the transfer of power and strengthen the institutional stability of the state.

Earlier, the Head of State announced Kazakhstan plans to establish the post of Vice President.