Kazakh President signs plan for fulfilling Ulttyq Qurultay initiatives

The document was drafted by the Presidential Administration and Government. It includes 53 items.

It is a certain action plan aimed at fulfilling the President’s tasks in humanitarian and socioeconomic spheres.

To implement humanitarian initiatives, it is expected to develop the Children of Kazakhstan integrated program, create the National Digital Archives, build theaters in regions and support national theaters, open Abai Institutes abroad, and set up the biodiversity protection international fund.

The socioeconomic projects will focus on developing of the Comfortable School national project further, modernizing of 1,300 schools within three years ahead, building of rehabilitation centers for children with special needs in each region, new rehabilitation centers for people with special needs, developing of large infrastructure projects in 2025-2026 and launching 200 investments projects every year within next four years.

He mentioned the President’s initiatives and tasks set at the IV session of the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Congress) specify the long-term agenda for the country’s development for both the government and society.

As earlier reported, the IV session of the Ulttyq Qurultay convened in Burabay on March 14.