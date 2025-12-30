How many laws did Kazakhstan’s President sign in 2025?

Over the year, the President also signed 388 decrees, 80 orders, 22 protocols of meetings and 3,504 official documents.

Zheldibay noted that particular importance was attached to the adoption of the revised Budget, Tax, and Water Codes, as well as the Law “On Artificial Intelligence."

In addition, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Law “On the special status of Turkistan” and also issued a decree granting the city of Alatau the special status of a city of advanced development.

“These decisions of the President are aimed at creating new points of economic growth: transforming Turkestan into a cultural and tourist center, and Alatau into a high-tech industrial and business hub,” Zheldibay emphasized.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan’s economy is expected to grow by more than 6% in 2025.