Kazakh President signs law on AI

The press service of the presidential residence Akorda said the law on AI lays down guiding principles for the functioning of AI systems.

The law identifies artificial intelligence systems as an element of informatization, as well as a tool used by humans to accomplish specific tasks.

In this context, a principle of responsibility and accountability has been established, according to which owners, holders, and users bear responsibility based on their role in using artificial intelligence systems. Owners and holders are assigned duties related to risk management, ensuring safety and reliability, and providing user support regarding the functioning of artificial intelligence systems.

Additionally, the law also enshrines the principles of legality, fairness, equality, transparency and explainability, the priority of human well-being, freedom of will in decision-making, data protection and privacy, as well as safety and security.

To protect the rights of individuals and legal entities and maintain public order, a ban has been introduced on the creation and operation within the territory of Kazakhstan of artificial intelligence systems possessing certain capabilities (use of subliminal, manipulative, or other similar methods; collection and processing of personal data in violation of legislation on personal data and their protection; and other capabilities).

To ensure public awareness of results produced using artificial intelligence, a requirement has been introduced for labeling such goods, work, and services.

Taking into account global practices in building platforms to accelerate the development and deployment of artificial intelligence systems, legislative foundations for the operation of the national artificial intelligence platform have been established.

The platform will be used for the development, training, and pilot operation of platform-based software products and artificial intelligence models for a limited period of time.

The text of the law is to be published in the press.

The Head of State has also signed the law on amendments and additions to some legislative acts on artificial intelligence and digitalization.

The first block of amendments aims to align legislative acts with the law on artificial intelligence.

The second block of amendments is aimed at improving legislation on other related matters.

The law regulates the circulation of unsecured digital assets within the territory of Kazakhstan. Previously, the circulation of unsecured digital assets was permitted only within the territory of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC).

To strengthen the protection of citizens’ personal data, a requirement regarding the validity period of consent for the processing of personal data has been introduced. This period may now not exceed the time necessary to achieve the purposes of collecting and processing personal data. The data subject or their legal representative has the right to withdraw consent for the collection and processing of personal data by notifying the owner, operator, or third party.

The mechanism for marking goods has been improved by introducing a requirement for domestic retail entities to record transactions through cash registers by scanning identification means.

A number of amendments strengthen requirements for ensuring information security.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported deputies of the Majilis of the Kazakh parliament agreed to amendments to the law on artificial intelligence, suggested by the Senate.