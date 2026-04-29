Kazakh President signs decree establishing Order of Al Farabi

The order will be given to Kazakhstani and foreign citizens in recognition of their outstanding achievement and significant contributions to the fields of education, science, culture, and spiritual life.

The Government was assigned to make relevant additions to the law on state awards of the Republic of Kazakhstan, as well as take other measures arising from the decree.

The National Bank of Kazakhstan is tasked with developing a sketch of the order.

The decree takes effect on the day of its signing.

Earlier, Qazinform reported during the ceremony of awarding scientists, the Kazakh President stressed the importance to establish the Order of Al Farabi, destined to be one of our most prestigious national honors.