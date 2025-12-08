Kazakh President signs bill on three-year republican budget into law

The text of the law is to be published in the press.

On November 26, Majilis deputies passed the amendments put forward by the Senate to the law on the republican budget for 2026/28, as well as the law on volumes of general-purpose transfers between republican and regional budgets, budgets of cities of republican status, and the capital for 2026/28.

To note, 76 amendments were introduced by the Senators to the draft republican budget.

According to the law on general purpose transfers for 2026/28, the forecasted revenues of local budgets are as follows: 10.7 trillion tenge in 2026; 12.1 trillion tenge in 2027; and 13.3 trillion tenge in 2028.

Expenditures are projected at 14.9 trillion, 17.3 trillion, and 18.7 trillion tenge, respectively.

When calculating transfers, the Government considered targeted current transfers that retain their designated purpose, as well as funds for subsidizing the agro-industrial complex, implementing water-saving irrigation technologies, maintaining new facilities, and other directions. The amounts will be: 1.5 trillion tenge in 2026; 1.6 trillion tenge in 2027; 1.7 trillion tenge in 2028.

Subventions for 2026 are set at 5.2 trillion tenge, while withdrawals amount to 879.9 billion tenge.

According to the Government’s assessment, the dependence of local budgets on transfers from the republican budget will decrease from 50.7% to 33%.

The projected revenues of the republican budget will be 19.2 trillion tenge in 2026 (10.5% of GDP), rising to 23.2 trillion tenge in 2028 (20.8%). The guaranteed transfer from the National Fund is set at 2.77 trillion tenge annually, within limits calculated based on the oil price cutoff.

Republican budget expenditures are defined as: 27.7 trillion tenge in 2026 (15.1% of GDP); 28.8 trillion tenge in 2027 (14%); 29.8 trillion tenge in 2028 (13%).

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed the law on volumes of general-purpose transfers between republican and regional budgets, budgets of cities of republican status, and the capital for 2026/28.