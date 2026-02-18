Kazakh President signs amendments to promote creative industries

The text of the law is set to be published in the press.

It is worth noting that the draft law was designed to streamline the procedure for conducting creative activities. In particular, it introduces notions of a creative industries worker and a register of creative industries entities.

The Culture and Information Ministry’s competence for monitoring attraction of private investment in creative industries projects was set. Under the draft law, regional authorities are empowered to create conditions for self-realization and talent development by fostering entrepreneurship in the creative industries field. To ensure creative freedom and professional development, provisions for the protection of creative industries workers' rights are established.

As proposed by the Kazakh Government, amendments have been submitted to the draft law regarding regulation of event managers’ activities when staging large-scale cultural events involving foreign artists; changes to the procedure for issuing film distribution permits for theatrical release.

