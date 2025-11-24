Kazakh President signs amendments to intellectual property law

The law’s aim is to strengthen the protection of intellectual property rights and introduc a number of measures aimed at, among other things:

- ensuring that people with visual impairments can access published works without the authors’ permission and without paying remuneration, through public performance, distribution, or making the works publicly available;

- introducing accelerated trademark registration.

Currently, registration takes seven months. The law establishes a paid option for shortening this period to several months, allowing trademark owners to bring their products to market more quickly. It also extends the deadline for filing objections against the registration of a trademark. At present, the objection period is one month, but the law increases it to two months;

- introducing state oversight of the use of copyrighted works and related rights through unscheduled inspections conducted by justice authorities based on applications filed by authors and rightsholders;

- implementing a unified digital platform for collective rights management.

The text of the law is to be published in the press.

