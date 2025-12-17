EN
    Kazakh President signs amendments to administrative justice law

    16:12, 17 December 2025

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed amendments to the legislation on administrative justice, lawmaking, and the organization of legal aid, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.

    President
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The Head of State signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan “On Amendments and Additions to Certain Legislative Acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Issues of Administrative Justice, Rulemaking, and the Organization of Legal Assistance.”

    The full text of the law will be published in the official press.

    Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated energy workers on the professional holiday.

     

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Laws, decrees, orders Law and justice
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
