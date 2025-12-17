Kazakh President signs amendments to administrative justice law
16:12, 17 December 2025
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed amendments to the legislation on administrative justice, lawmaking, and the organization of legal aid, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.
The Head of State signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan “On Amendments and Additions to Certain Legislative Acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Issues of Administrative Justice, Rulemaking, and the Organization of Legal Assistance.”
The full text of the law will be published in the official press.
