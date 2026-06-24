Kazakh President signs a number of laws

The newly signed laws include:

Law on amendments and additions to certain legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on issues of science, science-intensive areas, social security, education, healthcare, and military service;

Law on amendments and additions to certain legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the development of mechanical engineering and transport;

Law on amendments and additions to certain legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on improving enforcement proceedings;

Law on amendments and additions to certain legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on digitalization, personal data protection, road traffic, and the regulation of advanced technologies in transport.

The texts of the laws will be published in the press.

Earlier, Qazinform reported President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had held a phone conversation with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.