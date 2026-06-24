Tokayev speaks with Uzbek counterpart Mirziyoyev by phone

During the conversation, the leaders of the two countries expressed satisfaction with the strong momentum in the development of Kazakh-Uzbek relations.

The presidents discussed current issues related to further strengthening bilateral cooperation, including the practical implementation of agreements reached during their meeting in Bukhara in April this year.

They highlighted the importance of active engagement between the presidential administrations, governments, and relevant agencies to ensure the steady development of bilateral ties and advance joint initiatives.

The two leaders also exchanged views on key regional and international issues and reviewed the schedule of upcoming bilateral events.

Earlier, Qazinform reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had received Eduard Sigrist, Senior Vice President of Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC).