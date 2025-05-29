Kazakh President shares his vision of the UN change

Al Jazeera: How would you like to see the UN change? Is it specifically related to the UN Security Council and the use of the veto powers?

- I think that, first of all, the Security Council should be expanded and emerging developing states should become members of this key entity of the United Nations, perhaps on a rotational basis. But nevertheless, big powers like, say, Japan, Germany, as well as other countries representing Asia, Africa should be included or involved in the Security Council. It would be a fair solution of the problem.

You have just mentioned the isolation of some big states or major powers. Yes, it does happen. And it's also a matter of concern for us.

Al Jazeera: Many countries over maybe decades have been calling for what you're advocating reform of key institutions of the United Nations. How can Kazakhstan help to achieve that, where other countries haven't? Is it a matter of leveraging some of your access to key commodities, your supply for critical raw materials that you believe can give Kazakhstan an edge?

- Yes, to some extent, we will be using the so-called leverage instruments. We have abundance of resources of rare earth metals here. We have other natural resources that can be usefully applied to our activities with regard to the United Nations. But at the same time, we are not over exaggerating or over evaluating our role as far as the reform of the United Nations is concerned.

We believe that all states, first of all, as you said, middle powers should join their efforts in order to make United Nations more equitable, more eligible to the contemporary world.

Earlier in his statement at the Astana International Forum themed “Connecting Minds, Shaping the Future” on Thursday, President Tokayev supported the expansion of the United Nations Security Council, including broader regional representation.