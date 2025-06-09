Kazakh President sets priority tasks at meeting with defense establishment
18:38, 9 June 2025
The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, met with the high command of the Kazakh Defense Ministry, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
The President of Kazakhstan - Commander-in-Chief Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, set the priority tasks during the meeting. He drew attention to the development of measures aimed at improving structures of the command units and forces, digitizing the Armed Forces and using AI.
The Head of State also prioritized protecting the lives and health of soldiers.
As earlier reported, the Head of State received Defense Minister Dauren Kossanov.