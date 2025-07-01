Kazakh President, SCO Secretary General debate prospects for further development of cooperation

They focused on the prospects for further development of cooperation within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

The Head of State said Kazakhstan attaches great importance to strengthening the SCO role as an efficient and well-balanced international organization able to respond to current global challenges.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highly appreciated China’s SCO chairmanship and expressed support for further improvement of the SCO mechanisms.

In addition, they debated the development of key priorities put forward by Kazakhstan within the SCO.

