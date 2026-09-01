Kazakh president says responsible AI development key to global stability

Tokayev made the remarks while participating in the SCO Plus summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

The president praised UN Secretary-General António Guterres for his efforts to uphold international law. He said the UN reform initiative launched by Guterres should make the organization more effective and results-oriented while preserving its universal character.

According to Tokayev, the success of the reforms will depend on the political will and responsibility of UN member states.

He also highlighted the growing role of responsible middle powers, saying they can help facilitate dialogue between different centers of influence and contribute to collective solutions. Their positions and initiatives, he added, should be reflected in global governance mechanisms.

“Kazakhstan is ready to actively contribute to this process,” Tokayev said, stressing that UN institutional reform should be accompanied by stronger preventive diplomacy and greater efforts to promote conflict prevention and the peaceful settlement of disputes.

He noted that Kazakhstan supported a Chinese initiative in July by joining the Convention on the Establishment of the International Organization for Mediation.

Turning to artificial intelligence, Tokayev said global stability increasingly depends on ensuring that AI is developed and used responsibly.

“We need universal rules that unlock the creative potential of artificial intelligence, prevent its uncontrolled use and reduce the digital divide,” he said.

Tokayev also announced that an ESCAP UN Asia-Pacific Centre for Digital Solutions will be established in Almaty at Kazakhstan’s initiative. He said the center could help scale up advanced digital solutions, particularly for developing countries.

Earlier, the Kazakh president said the large-scale political and economic reforms implemented in Kazakhstan in recent years had been a direct response to contemporary global challenges.