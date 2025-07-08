Kazakh President receives President of ICAO Council

As stated there, Kazakhstan is the first country in the region to establish an independent Aviation Administration that helped significantly enhance control over flight safety. Last year Kazakhstan set up its first permanent representation to the ICAO in Montreal.

Kazakhstan is expanding its international network. As of today, Kazakhstan has established air service with more than 30 countries. Issues concerning the launch of new flights to New York, Tokyo and Singapore are being negotiated.

The Head of State said new terminals were commissioned last year in the cities of Shymkent, Almaty and Kyzylorda. He stressed the carrying capacity of Almaty airport grew sixfold from 2.4 million to 14 million passengers a year.

In his turn, Salvatore Sciacchitano congratulated Kazakhstan on the achievements in the sphere of civil aviation noting its dynamic development, sustainable growth and well-managed structure.

Following the meeting, the Head of State awarded Salvatore Sciacchitano the Dostyq Order, I Degree, for his contribution to the strengthening and development of aviation cooperation.

Recall that Chair of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Kazakh Transport Ministry Saltanat Tompiyeva has been elected the Vice Chair of the 2025 ICAO EUR/NAT Meeting of Directors General of Civil Aviation this June.