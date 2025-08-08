Kazakh President receives Ombudsperson for Protection of Entrepreneurs' Rights

The latter reported on the results of the Ombudsperson’s activities for 2024.

He said of 3,275 appeals submitted by entrepreneurs regarding violations of their rights, 1,759 (53.7%) were resolved positively. The number of appeals reduced by 12% due to the efficiency of the institution of administrative justice.

The Ombudsman also proposed to amend the legal acts on entrepreneurial activity.

Following the meeting, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the importance of further strengthening measures to protect the rights of entrepreneurs and set specific tasks aimed at resolving systemic problems while implementing the Strategy for the Protection of Entrepreneurship.

Earlier, the Head of State received Children’s Rights Ombudsman Dinara Zakiyeva. She reported on the work carried out to protect children’s rights and to enhance childhood protection system.