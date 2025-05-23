Children’s Rights Ombudsman Zakiyeva entrusted with taking additional measures of inclusive education development

The President was reported about the work carried out to protect children’s rights and to enhance childhood protection system.

According to Dinara Zakiyeva, in the past two years, a package of measures and laws were adopted to ensure children's safety and children’s rights protection, to prevent violence, suicides and juvenile crimes.

As part of this work, the Children’s Rights Ombusdman initiated 120 legislative amendments.

In her words, the situation was monitored in 13 regions and 73 settlements. Anonymous surveys among children were conducted in 272 institutions, and 173 families were visited. As a result, 171 violations in implementation of the given laws and functioning of children’s rights protection system were detected.

A study of the situation in regions confirmed efficiency of operation of 12 family support centers which play a crucial role in the prevention of domestic violence and children’s rights violation.

Work is underway on creation of children’s rights protection divisions at regional administrations. A draft law consolidating the functions and the status of the regional childhood protection agencies is being developed.

Dinara Zakiyeva told Kassym-Jomart Tokayev about the course of fulfillment of his directives and implementation of the laws adopted, namely fast-tracking creation of rehabilitation centers for children with special needs.

49 rehabilitation centers have been opened by Qazaqstan Halqyna Foundation together with partners.

The meeting also focused on the issues of preparing Children of Kazakhstan program, ensuring online security and protection of personal data of minors.

Kassym-Jomar Tokayev highlighted the importance of consolidating efforts of local executives and regional children’s rights ombudsmen in strengthening the system of guaranteeing children’s rights protection and their comprehensive support.

The Head of State also entrusted Dinara Zakiyeva with taking additional measures to develop inclusive education.