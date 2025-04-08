EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakh President receives Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana

    13:20, 8 April 2025

    The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, received Speaker of the Knesset (Parliament of Israel) Amir Ohana today,Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Kazakh President
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The Kazakh President said the visit of the speaker to Kazakhstan confirms a common commitment to strengthening Kazakhstan-Israel relations.

    Kazakh President
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the significance of his visit with regard to the prospects of bilateral cooperation.

    Special attention during the meeting was paid to water management cooperation. The Head of State highly appreciated Israel’s advanced technologies and confirmed readiness for partnership in this sphere.

    In turn, Amir Ohana thanked the Head of State for a warm welcome. He said ties between the two countries continue to develop, opening new opportunities for cooperation.

    As written before, Israeli President Isaac Herzog to visit Kazakhstan this year.

    President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Israel Parliament Foreign policy
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All