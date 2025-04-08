Kazakh President receives Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana

The Kazakh President said the visit of the speaker to Kazakhstan confirms a common commitment to strengthening Kazakhstan-Israel relations.

Photo credit: Akorda

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the significance of his visit with regard to the prospects of bilateral cooperation.

Special attention during the meeting was paid to water management cooperation. The Head of State highly appreciated Israel’s advanced technologies and confirmed readiness for partnership in this sphere.

In turn, Amir Ohana thanked the Head of State for a warm welcome. He said ties between the two countries continue to develop, opening new opportunities for cooperation.

As written before, Israeli President Isaac Herzog to visit Kazakhstan this year.