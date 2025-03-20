Israeli President Isaac Herzog to visit Kazakhstan this year

During the phone talk, Isaac Herzog conveyed Nauryz greetings to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The presidents discussed prospects for deepening trade and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Israel, vowing readiness to continue to maintain a high level of bilateral relations.

The sides agreed that Israeli President Isaac Herzog is likely to pay a visit to Kazakhstan during the year.

