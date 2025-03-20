РУ
Israeli President Isaac Herzog to visit Kazakhstan this year

14:55, 20 March 2025

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Friday held a phone talk with President of the State of Israel Isaac Herzog at the latter’s request, Akorda reports.

President
Photo credit: Akorda

During the phone talk, Isaac Herzog conveyed Nauryz greetings to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The presidents discussed prospects for deepening trade and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Israel, vowing readiness to continue to maintain a high level of bilateral relations.

The sides agreed that Israeli President Isaac Herzog is likely to pay a visit to Kazakhstan during the year.

Earlier it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had received U.S. Congress member Carol Miller. 

President of Kazakhstan Akorda Presidential Residence Israel Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Nauryz
Seilkhanov
Adlet Seilkhanov
Автор
