Kazakh President receives Kazatomprom CEO

The latter reported on the work of the company for the past nine months of 2025.

He also focused on the current situation in the global uranium market, global nuclear energy development trends and the company’s plans for strengthening Kazakhstan’s standing in the international nuclear industry.

Meirzhan Yussupov noted due to rthe apid development of artificial intelligence technologies and the increasing energy consumption of data centers the global demand for uranium is expected to grow.

He emphasized the global market is projected to face a structural uranium deficit due to accelerated construction of new nuclear reactors by post-2030.

He also reported that Kazatomprom continues geological exploration and is expected to expand the country’s mineral resources base.

As stated there, exploration began at two new sites, with a total of six sections up to 1,000 sq. km. in 2025.

To note, Kazakhstan eyes creating a regional council on nuclear energy competence.