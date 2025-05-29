Kazakh President receives Council of Europe Secretary General

During the meeting, the sides debated prospects for strengthening all-around cooperation between Kazakhstan and Council of Europe.

The Head of State noted the country’s commitment for further deepening of cooperation with the Council of Europe. He told Alain Berset about the development of a large-scale program of political reforms aimed at building a Fair Kazakhstan.

Alain Berset expressed the readiness of the Council of Europe for further cooperation with Kazakhstan.

