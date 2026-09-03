Kanat Bozumbayev reappointed as Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan

Bozumbayev’s appointment follows the approval of his candidacy by the Committee for Regional and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan’s Qurultay.

The committee considered his candidacy in accordance with Article 30 of Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Law “On the Qurultay of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Status of Its Deputies.”

Following the meeting, the committee recommended Bozumbayev for appointment as Deputy Prime Minister.

Kanat Bozumbayev graduated from the Kazakh State Academy of Management in 1993 with a degree in economics.

He began his career as an economist at Edem Ltd in 1993 before serving as an assistant to the Mayor of Almaty between 1994 and 1997. He later held positions in the Ministry of Economy and Trade and KazTransOil.

Between 1998 and 2000, Bozumbayev headed the Oil and Gas Department of the Ministry of Energy, Industry and Trade before serving as Vice Minister.

In 2001, he joined KEGOC as First Vice President and later became the company’s President, a position he held until 2007. He subsequently headed the Kazakhstan Holding for Management of State Assets Samruk and later returned to KEGOC as Chairman of the Management Board.

Bozumbayev served as Governor of the Zhambyl region between 2009 and 2013 and Governor of the Pavlodar region from 2013 to 2016.

In 2016, he was appointed Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan, serving in the post until 2019. He later worked as Assistant to the President and subsequently served as Governor of the Almaty region.

Bozumbayev served as Adviser to the President between 2023 and 2024 before being appointed Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan in March 2024. He was reappointed to the post on September 3, 2026.

His state awards include the Order of Kurmet, the Order of Parasat and the Order of Barys, 3rd degree. He has also received several commemorative medals and holds the title of Honored Power Engineer of the CIS.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev appointed Nurlуbek Nalibayev as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan by presidential decree.