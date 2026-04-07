Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates To Lam on election as State President of Vietnam

Your victory in the election confirms the strong public support for your strategic initiatives aimed at Vietnam’s political and economic progress and the protection of its national interests on the international stage. I am confident that under your wise leadership, the country will attain new impressive milestones, the telegram says.

The Head of State emphasized that Vietnam is one of Kazakhstan’s key partners in Asia and expressed confidence in further expansion of the strategic partnership for the benefit of the peoples of both nations.

Earlier, it was reported National Assembly deputies elected General Secretary of the Vietnam Communist Party Central Committee and NA deputy to the 16th legislature To Lam as State President on the second day of the first session on April 7 morning.