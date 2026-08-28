Kazakh President proposes Aibek Dadebay as Chairman of Qurultay

Under the new Constitution, the Qurultay must first elect its leadership and form its structure.

According to Article 57 of the Constitution, the President proposed a candidate for Chairman of the Qurultay.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev described Aibek Dadebay as an experienced public servant, emphasizing his education, patriotism, and responsibility.

He called on deputies to support the nomination, calling Dadebay worthy of this position.

In his turn, Aibek Dadebay expressed gratitude to the President for the trust placed in him and the new deputy corps.

Earlier it was reported, the first session of the Qurultay of Kazakhstan of the first convocation with the participation of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev started its work.