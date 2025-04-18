Head of State presented with major investment projects of Mangistau region

These include a 160MW combined cycle power plant in Aktau, a multimodal logistics and aviation hub and a shipbuilding yard, sturgeon breeding and farming and caviar harvesting, construction of Bozzhyra visit center as well as opening of an ammonia-urea facility.

President Tokayev was briefed that last year Mangistau region secured 1.1 billion US dollars worth of foreign direct investments. This helped implement 15 investment projects with creation of 530 jobs.

The region eyes 55 potential investment projects, totaling 5.7 trillion tenge.

Earlier it was reported that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had met with law enforcement officers as part of his working visit to Mangistau region.