    Kazakh President presented with domestic AI projects at Alem.AI international center

    21:10, 2 October 2025

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Alem.AI international center, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    Among the projects showcased were a deep-tech startup Mirai Tech - a portable AI biomechanics lab, which uses smart sensor insoles and wearable devices to help prevent injuries and accelerate rehabilitation for athletes and patients; AltBridge, which monitors an investment portfolio in public markets and provides reports for each sector; as well as Defect AI, which helps doctors reduce time spent on routine documentation and focus on patients.

    Photo credit: Akorda
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Earlier, it was reported Kazakhstan launches its language model AlemLLM in partnership with 01ai. 

