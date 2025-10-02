Kazakh President presented with domestic AI projects at Alem.AI international center
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Alem.AI international center, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Among the projects showcased were a deep-tech startup Mirai Tech - a portable AI biomechanics lab, which uses smart sensor insoles and wearable devices to help prevent injuries and accelerate rehabilitation for athletes and patients; AltBridge, which monitors an investment portfolio in public markets and provides reports for each sector; as well as Defect AI, which helps doctors reduce time spent on routine documentation and focus on patients.
