Kazakhstan launches its language model AlemLLM in partnership with 01ai

During a talk, the interlocutors discussed issues of cooperation in artificial intelligence, digital transformation, venture investment, as well as developing a competitive startup ecosystem and drawing global technology partners.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked Kai-Fu Lee for his active participation in the work of the Council for the Development of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Bridge 2025 forum.

The Kazakh President was briefed about the joint launch of Kazakhstan’s language model AlemLLM in partnership with 01ai as well as other promising areas of cooperation in order to promote an AI ecosystem.

Earlier, Kai-Fu Lee, CEO of Sinovation Ventures and 01.ai, spoke at a panel session during the Digital Bridge 2025, where he warned of the potential threats posed by the uncontrolled development of artificial intelligence.