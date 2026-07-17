Kazakh president praises Xi Jinping's leadership and strategic vision in shaping modern China

Tokayev said that in Kazakhstan, President Xi is regarded as a great leader of historic stature, under whose wise and confident leadership China continues to achieve new and impressive accomplishments in today's turbulent, unpredictable, and conflict-ridden world.

In October 2029, China will mark the 80th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. Eighty years is the span of a human lifetime, and for half of that period China struggled with the damaging consequences of political and economic upheavals, said the Kazakh leader.

“Yet in just 40 years, China has achieved extraordinary progress, completely eradicating poverty and becoming a global superpower with a highly diversified economy that includes cutting-edge technologies,” he added.

These achievements have been made possible by the leading role of the Communist Party of China and its competent and exceptionally capable leader, President Xi Jinping, said Tokayev.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kassym-Jomart Tokayev backs the 'AI for benefit, AI for all' concept.