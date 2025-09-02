Kazakh President poses for photo with China’s business elite

As earlier reported, the 8th meeting of the Kazakhstan–China Business Council kicked off in Beijing with the participation of the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and Ding Xuexiang, Vice Premier of China and member of the Politburo Standing Committee of the Chinese Communist Party.

The 8th sitting is expected to bring together over 500 representatives of state bodies, business structures of Kazakhstan and China, including China’s largest corporations.

The Akorda press service said in a statement that on September 2, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is expected to participate in a meeting of the Kazakh-Chinese Business Council, as well as will hold a number of meetings with heads of major Chinese companies. The Kazakh leader is set to visit an opening ceremony of the Culture Center of Kazakhstan as well.