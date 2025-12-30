Kazakh President paid 23 foreign visits, received 30 leaders in 2025

The Head of State paid two state visits to Russia and Uzbekistan, five official visits to China, Jordan, Turkiye, Kyrgyzstan, and Japan. Besides, he made 16 working visits, in particular, two to Russia, two to the United States, two to Turkmenistan, as well as to the UAE, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan.

Zheldibay said Kazakhstan also strengthened its role as a platform for international dialogue. In 2025, foreign leaders and heads of government from China, Italy (twice), Georgia, Uzbekistan, Slovenia, Vietnam, UAE, Rwanda, North Macedonia, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Jordan, DR Congo, Myanmar, Hungary, Azerbaijan, Finland, Estonia, Armenia, Turkmenistan, Switzerland, and Iran visited Kazakhstan.

As a result of international meetings, Kazakhstan signed commercial agreements worth over 70 billion US dollars.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also held 186 meetings with foreign heads of government, senior officials, international organizations, and business leaders. He held 43 telephone conversations with world leaders and accepted credentials from 30 ambassadors during four official ceremonies.

Earlier he said, the President visited nine regions of Kazakhstan and more than 50 industrial, scientific, and socio-cultural facilities during his working trips in 2025.