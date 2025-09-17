Kazakh President outlines basic principles for ethnic and religious tolerance

He said the document defines shared goals in particular, safeguarding peace, creative co-existence, and adherence to moral guides that are of great importance amid the unprecedented geopolitical tensions.

The President emphasized that the territory of Kazakhstan has been a crossroads of cultures and a place of mutual enrichment between civilizations. He stressed that all the key world religions and confessions had peacefully coexisted and replaced each other on the Kazakh soil. And modern Kazakhstan exerts every effort to preserve the development of these traditions.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said universal principles of unity and diversity underlie the Kazakhstani model of ethnic and religious tolerance. This approach is fully embodied in the work of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan, which the Head of State described as a truly unique institution even by global standards.

He noted traditions of tolerance, solidarity and openness of the Kazakh people are reflected today in the peaceful and well-balanced policy of Kazakhstan. This policy is based on the principles of trust, dialogue and partnership.

The Head of State stressed the importance of preserving interfaith, interethnic tolerance and mutual respect.