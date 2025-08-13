Kazakh President orders to step up drug prevention

The President emphasized the unacceptability of the promotion of drugs among young people noting the negative trend of romanticization of illicit drug use and alcohol in the internet and media industry.

He said production and sales of any drugs should be prohibited and be brought under strict government control.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the need to raise the efficiency of the war on transnational organized crime and convictions for organizing drug stores and laboratories.

Following the meeting, the President set the Government, akims (governors) of regions and concerned state bodies certain tasks to upgrade drug prevention and counterdrug measures.