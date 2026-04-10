Kazakh President orders to enhance training of engineering and technical personnel

Speaking at an event honoring scientists on Science Workers’ Day, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urged to pay utmost attention to training qualified engineers and technical personnel.

Higher education institutions bear the primary responsibility for shaping the nation's intellectual potential. Consequently, universities must perform their duties effectively to ensure a steady supply of qualified professionals, said the Kazakh president.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also stressed the need to create effective mechanisms for implementing new technologies in science cities and rapid-growth cities.

Efforts are currently underway to designate Kurchatov as a science city. Investors supporting such centers should receive support. This is a key government mandate, and while a substantial, complex task lies ahead, I am assured that a unified effort between the state and the scientific community will overcome complex challenges in science, he said.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan is to hold elections to the Qurultay this August.

