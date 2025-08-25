Kazakh President may visit Japan before year-end
14:30, 25 August 2025
Deputy Foreign Minister – Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu and Foreign Minister of Japan Takeshi Iwaya debated the organization of an official visit of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Japan before the end of the year, Kazinform News Agency reports.
During the meeting, Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu expressed gratitude to his counterpart for accepting an invitation to pay the first official visit to Kazakhstan.
He prioritized the development of relations based on friendship and trust and strengthening political dialogue.
As earlier reported, Kazakhstan and Japan agreed to expand trade and economic cooperation.