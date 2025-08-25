EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakh President may visit Japan before year-end

    14:30, 25 August 2025

    Deputy Foreign Minister – Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu and Foreign Minister of Japan Takeshi Iwaya debated the organization of an official visit of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Japan before the end of the year, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakh President may visit Japan before year-end
    Photo credit: Akorda

    During the meeting, Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu expressed gratitude to his counterpart for accepting an invitation to pay the first official visit to Kazakhstan.

    He prioritized the development of relations based on friendship and trust and strengthening political dialogue.

    Kazakh President may visit Japan before year-end
    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Kazinform

    As earlier reported, Kazakhstan and Japan agreed to expand trade and economic cooperation.

    President of Kazakhstan Japan Kazakhstan and Japan Foreign policy Government of Kazakhstan
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All