Tokayev familiarizes with urban planning of Shymkent city

In 2022, President Tokayev gave instructions to review Shymkent city’s general outlay and upgrade its transport-logistics and engineering infrastructure.

The Head of State was presented with the promising projects to construct a new central stadium, perinatal center, sports complex for paralympic athletes, schools and other social facilities.

The President was briefed that it’s planned to increase the share of multifamily housing to up to 60% by 2035 in to curb single family housing construction.

This year, the city is to commission around 1.4 million square meters of housing, of which over 320,000 sq.m. are to be built from the state budget.

It was said that the city’s Akzhaiyk, Bozaryk and Turan microdistricts are being actively developed.

As earlier reported, the Head of State arrived in Shymkent for a working visit.