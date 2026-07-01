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    Kazakh President honors heads of international gymnastics organizations

    14:41, 1 July 2026

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has presented state awards to the heads of leading international gymnastics organizations in recognition of their contribution to the development of gymnastics in Kazakhstan and worldwide, Qazinform News Agency has learned from the Akorda press service.

    Kazakh President honors heads of international gymnastics organizations
    Photo credit: Akorda

    In recognition of his outstanding contribution to the development of gymnastics in Kazakhstan and around the world, Morinari Watanabe, President of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), was awarded the Order of Dostyq (Friendship), 1st Class.

    President of the Asian Gymnastics Union (AGU) Abdulrahman Al-Shathri received the Order of Dostyq (Friendship), 2nd Class.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that construction of Central Asia's largest gymnastics center had begun in Almaty.

     

    President President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Sport gymnastics Foreign policy Central Asia Awards
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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