Kazakh President honors heads of international gymnastics organizations

In recognition of his outstanding contribution to the development of gymnastics in Kazakhstan and around the world, Morinari Watanabe, President of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), was awarded the Order of Dostyq (Friendship), 1st Class.

President of the Asian Gymnastics Union (AGU) Abdulrahman Al-Shathri received the Order of Dostyq (Friendship), 2nd Class.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that construction of Central Asia's largest gymnastics center had begun in Almaty.