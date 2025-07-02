Kazakh President holds Security Council sitting

Those attending focused on internal and external migration key trends. Deputy Prime Minister Yermek Kosherbayev, Ministers of Interior, Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry, Labor and Social Protection of Population made reports.

Photo credit: Akorda

The President stressed the need to take into account geopolitical factors and threats, demographic forecasts and reasons for people’s relocation while pursuing the migration policy, to ensure control to prevent illegal migration and encourage raising human capital of Kazakhstan.

Following the sitting, the President set specific tasks.

