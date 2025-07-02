EN
    Kazakh President holds Security Council sitting

    13:21, 2 July 2025

    The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, held the regular sitting of the Kazakh Security Council in Astana, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Kazakh Security Council convenes in Astana
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Those attending focused on internal and external migration key trends. Deputy Prime Minister Yermek Kosherbayev, Ministers of Interior, Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry, Labor and Social Protection of Population made reports.

    Kazakh Security Council convenes in Astana
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The President stressed the need to take into account geopolitical factors and threats, demographic forecasts and reasons for people’s relocation while pursuing the migration policy, to ensure control to prevent illegal migration and encourage raising human capital of Kazakhstan.

    Following the sitting, the President set specific tasks.

    As earlier reported, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart received SCO Secretary General Nurlan Yermekbayev on July 1.

