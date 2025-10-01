Kazakh President highlights strategic role of AI in national development

The President said we are currently living in an epoch of major transformations. Artificial intelligence is already shaping the economy, governance, science, and education. The way Kazakhstan will harness this technology will largely determine the country’s competitiveness and even its sovereignty in the long term.

In his Address to the Nation, the Head of State set a strategic goal to become a fully digital society within the next three years.

According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, AI is considered a key driver of Kazakhstan’s transformation. The country’s goal is not only to become a regional or global leader, but also to develop as an advanced and civilized society.

The President cited examples of China, the United States, and the UAE, which have already launched national AI strategies and alloted significant financial means to secure global leadership.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that artificial intelligence is a key factor of global economic competitiveness. Kazakhstan cannot remain on the sidelines of this process. That is why the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence was established — to coordinate AI integration across all sectors of public administration.

He added that a top priority for the country is to develop domestic technologies and train local specialists, as technological sovereignty and education play a fundamental role in this process.

The President concluded the main goal is the comprehensive development of national technologies and the training of strong IT professionals in the country. Therefore, Kazakhstan must focus first and foremost on knowledge.

Recall that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev opened today the first meeting of the Council for Artificial Intelligence Development.