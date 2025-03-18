Kazakh President highlights continued support for real sector

Bektenov briefed the Kazakh President on the social and economic development of the country, ongoing work to harness new growth opportunities and efforts towards economic reforms. It was stated that Kazakhstan’s economic expansion stood at 5.4% in January-February this year.

The Kazakh Premier also delivered a report on the implementation of the tasks set by the Head of State following the 4th meeting of the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Congress), relating to major infrastructure and energy projects, digitalization and human capital development.

President Tokayev was also informed of flood control measures the Republican Headquarters takes. It was highlighted that monitoring the flood situation round the clock is in place as well as that over 37,000 personnel and 13,000 vehicles are on standby.

In conclusion, the Kazakh President set tasks to continue supporting the real sector of economy, promoting investments and enhancing the social policy.

Earlier it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had chaired the regular sitting of the Kazakh Security Council.