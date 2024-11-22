EN
    Kazakh President gives urgent task over escalation of situation in Ukraine

    07:33, 22 November 2024

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave the Prime Minister, the head of the Presidential Administration, heads of national security, defence and law enforcement agencies and governors a task to take urgent measures to ensure the security of the basic military and civilian objects over the escalation of the situation in Ukraine, the post of Adviser and Press Secretary of the Kazakh President Berik Uali on Facebook reads.

    Kazakh President
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The speakers of both Chambers of the Parliament of Kazakhstan are informed of the measures taken. The President monitors the situation. The key strategic goal of Kazakhstan is to preserve stability, law and order. The post reads that Kazakhstan repeatedly stood for achieving a ceasefire between the two Slavic nations by negotiation.

    As written before, the embassy of Kazakhstan in Ukraine recommended nationals of Kazakhstan to consider departing the territory of Ukraine over increasing tensions and security purposes in a statement published on the embassy’s official website on September 5. 

    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
