Kazakh President gives urgent task over escalation of situation in Ukraine

The speakers of both Chambers of the Parliament of Kazakhstan are informed of the measures taken. The President monitors the situation. The key strategic goal of Kazakhstan is to preserve stability, law and order. The post reads that Kazakhstan repeatedly stood for achieving a ceasefire between the two Slavic nations by negotiation.

As written before, the embassy of Kazakhstan in Ukraine recommended nationals of Kazakhstan to consider departing the territory of Ukraine over increasing tensions and security purposes in a statement published on the embassy’s official website on September 5.