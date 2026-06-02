Kazakh President fulfills young boy’s dream with special gift

The video, which showed Amre’s sincere belief that the LRT would take him to meet the President, resonated with many Kazakhstanis, who were touched by his innocence and enthusiasm.

On International Children’s Day, and on behalf of the Head of State, Kassymbek presented Amre with a Letter of Appreciation from the President of Kazakhstan, along with commemorative gifts.

“Stories like this remind us how important it is to keep dreaming, believe in kindness, and find joy in simple things. It is the sincere emotions of children that make our world brighter and kinder. I wish Amre good health, a happy childhood, and the fulfillment of all his cherished dreams,” Kassymbek wrote on his Instagram page.

Earlier, at the meeting, President Tokayev said that Alatau must become a new hub of business activity and innovation.