Kazakh President extends Independence Day greetings to Malaysia
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan send a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and the people of Malaysia, as the country marks today its Independence Day, Akorda reports.
The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, expressed his confidence in the further strengthening of relations between Kazakhstan and Malaysia, that are based on mutual understanding and common values.
The Kazakh leader wished Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim success in his responsible activity, and the people of Malaysia – prosperity.
