Kazakh President extends Independence Day greetings to Malaysia

The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, expressed his confidence in the further strengthening of relations between Kazakhstan and Malaysia, that are based on mutual understanding and common values.

The Kazakh leader wished Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim success in his responsible activity, and the people of Malaysia – prosperity.

As reported previously, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended congratulations, personally and on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan, to his Kyrgyz counterpart President Sadyr Zhaparov on the occasion of the country’s Independence Day.