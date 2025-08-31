EN
    President Tokayev congratulates Sadyr Zhaparov on Kyrgyzstan’s Independence Day

    09:00, 31 August 2025

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended congratulations, personally and on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan, to his Kyrgyz counterpart President Sadyr Zhaparov on the occasion of the country’s Independence Day, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    President Tokayev congratulates Sadyr Zhaparov on Kyrgyzstan’s Independence Day
    Photo credit: Akorda

    In his congratulatory message, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that Kazakhstan attaches special importance to further deepening the Kazakh-Kyrgyz multifaceted strategic partnership and alliance. The Kazakh leader expressed his confidence that through joint efforts the two nations will reach new heights in interstate relations built on centuries-old friendship, good-neighborliness and mutual support.

    Earlier, it was reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping held talks in Tianjin.

    President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan Central Asia Independence day Kyrgyzstan Politics
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
