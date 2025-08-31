President Tokayev congratulates Sadyr Zhaparov on Kyrgyzstan’s Independence Day
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended congratulations, personally and on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan, to his Kyrgyz counterpart President Sadyr Zhaparov on the occasion of the country’s Independence Day, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
In his congratulatory message, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that Kazakhstan attaches special importance to further deepening the Kazakh-Kyrgyz multifaceted strategic partnership and alliance. The Kazakh leader expressed his confidence that through joint efforts the two nations will reach new heights in interstate relations built on centuries-old friendship, good-neighborliness and mutual support.
Earlier, it was reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping held talks in Tianjin.